Banking Central | Yes Bank AT1 bond holders knew the risks, they simply ignored it

Dinesh Unnikrishnan
Jan 23, 2023 / 11:32 AM IST

Retail investors in bonds and debentures are generally supposed to be savvier than retail stock investors. Hence, they have to take part of the blame.

Any investor in Yes Bank’s AT1 bonds who would have read the offer document knew the risks they are taking on while investing in such high-risky instruments. This is not to say that the charges of mis-selling are less serious (Representative Image)

Additional tier-1 bonds worth a total of Rs 8,415 crore were written down as part of Yes Bank’s reconstruction scheme in March 2020. They included the securities issued to both retail and institutional investors. The write-off punched a big hole in the pockets of several retail investors. These were the life savings of many individuals, particularly retirees.

Since then, investors have been fighting an endless battle to get their capital back.

With the Bombay High Court quashing the write-down order on January 20, there is some hope for investors now. But Yes Bank has already said it will move the Supreme Court. That means, AT1 bond holders have a longer fight ahead.

How did retail investors end up in such a situation?

There are charges of mis-selling by Yes Bank executives. While smart campaigning by former Yes Bank executives has been cited as a factor, the reality is that the investors ignored the warning signals in the offer document. Retail investors in bonds and debentures are generally supposed to be more savvier than retail stock investors. Hence, they have to take part of the blame.

Many retail investors have invested a few lakhs to Rs 9-10 crore in Yes Bank AT1 bonds without understanding the risks of these instruments well.