Banking Central | Who wouldn’t love a bigger deposit insurance cover

Dinesh Unnikrishnan
Mar 27, 2023 / 10:33 AM IST

Banks are dealing with public money and depositors deserve a safety net in the event of bank collapses. The higher cost of deposit insurance can be borne by the depositor instead of banks footing the bill alone

There is a compelling case for a bigger insurance cover for bank deposits. Costs remains an issue.

Last week, what possibly disappointed the markets wasn’t the expected 0.25 percent rate hike by the US Federal Reserve but the seemingly contradictory comments from chairman Jerome Powell and treasury secretary Janet Yellen on deposit insurance as a banking storm raged.

Powell said all depositors were safe but Yellen commented that guaranteeing entire deposits (blanket cover) wasn’t possible. Yellen later backtracked from the statement.

These comments came in the middle of a banking sector crisis, which has been roiling markets across the globe, adding to the panic. Yellen’s comments couldn’t have come at a worse time—three US banks have failed in recent days and more are staring at a crisis.

The case for a bigger cover