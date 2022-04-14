Bank of India takes Future Retail To NCLT over non-payment of dues

State-run lender Bank of India (BoI) on April 14 moved the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) against Future Retail for non-payment of dues.

“Please be informed that Bank of India has served an advance intimation of filing an Application under Section 7 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 against the Company for default on non-payment of monies due in terms of the Framework Agreement entered into between the Company and Bank of India,” Future Retail said in an exchange filing on April 14.

The company has received a copy of the petition and is in the process of taking legal advice, the filing showed.

Future Group is locked in a legal dispute with U.S.-retailer Amazon over its plan to sell its retail, wholesale, warehousing and logistics business to Reliance Industries in $3.4 billion deal.

In 2019, Amazon invested $200 million in Future Coupons for a 49 percent stake, by virtue of which the U.S. company got a 7.3 percent foothold in Future Retail. Amazon, an investor in Future Group’s gift voucher unit Future Coupons, tried to block the deal by obtaining a freeze order from Singapore arbitration court.

The dispute resulted in a slew of cases across multiple Indian courts.

Disclaimer: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for details)