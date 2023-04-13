Bank of Baroda Q4 Net Profit seen up 142.4% YoY to Rs. 4,311.5 cr: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal has come out with its fourth quarter (January - March’ 23) earnings estimates for the Banking and Financial sector. The brokerage house expects Bank of Baroda to report net profit at Rs. 4,311.5 crore up 142.4% year-on-year (up 11.9% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Interest Income (NII) is expected to increase by 32.3 percent Y-o-Y (up 5.3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 11,390.5 crore, according to Motilal Oswal.

Pre Provision Operating Profit (PPOP) is likely to risel by 44.9% Y-o-Y (down 0.8 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 8,166.2 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

