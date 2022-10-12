 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bank of Baroda Q2 Net Profit seen up 18.1% YoY to Rs. 2,466 cr: Prabhudas Lilladher

Oct 12, 2022 / 05:09 PM IST

Net Interest Income (NII) is expected to increase by 18.6 percent Y-o-Y (up 1.5 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 8,971.4 crore, according to Prabhudas Lilladher.

Prabhudas Lilladher has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 22) earnings estimates for the Banking sector. The brokerage house expects Bank of Baroda to report net profit at Rs. 2,466 crore up 18.1% year-on-year (up 13.7% quarter-on-quarter).

Pre Provision Operating Profit (PPOP) is likely to fall by 8.2% Y-o-Y (up 15 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 5,204.8 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Oct 12, 2022 05:09 pm
