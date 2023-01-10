 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Bank loan fraud case: Bombay HC to hear plea of Videocon's Venugopal Dhoot against 'illegal' arrest by CBI

PTI
Jan 10, 2023 / 09:52 AM IST

Venugopal Dhoot's plea was mentioned by his advocate Sandeep Ladda on Monday afternoon before a division bench of Justices Revati Mohite Dere and P K Chavan, which said it would hear it on Tuesday.

The Bombay High Court will hear on Tuesday a petition filed by Videocon Group founder Venugopal Dhoot seeking to declare his arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation in the ICICI-Videocon bank loan fraud case as "arbitrary and illegal" and to be released on bail.

Dhoot's plea was mentioned by his advocate Sandeep Ladda on Monday afternoon before a division bench of Justices Revati Mohite Dere and P K Chavan, which said it would hear it on Tuesday.

The same bench earlier on Monday granted interim bail to Dhoot's co-accused in the case - former MD and CEO of ICICI Bank Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar.

The HC, in its judgment, came down heavily on the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for making the arrest of Kochhars in a "casual and mechanical" manner and without the application of mind.

Dhoot was arrested on December 26, 2022, and is presently in judicial custody.

In his plea, he has sought for the CBI FIR to be quashed and for the probe to be stayed, as well as his release on bail.