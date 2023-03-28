 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bank deposits could rise faster post the tax change on debt mutual funds, says CARE Ratings

Moneycontrol News
Mar 28, 2023 / 02:20 PM IST

Lok Sabha passed the Finance Bill 2023 with amendments on March 24. Now, debt mutual funds will be taxed the same way that fixed deposits are taxed.

capital gains from debt funds, international funds, and gold funds, irrespective of their holding period, will be taxed per an individual’s relevant tax slab. Income from bank FDs is also taxed the same way.

Bank deposits could rise faster given that the union government has removed the long-term tax benefits from debt mutual funds compared to time deposits, rating agency CARE Ratings Limited said in its report on March 27.

On March 24, 2023, Lok Sabha passed the Finance Bill 2023 with amendments that contain proposals related to taxation and government spending, was passed with several amendments.

In the finance bill, 20 more sections were added to the Bill besides the existing ones. The bill proposes that income from investments in MFs where not more than 35 percent is invested in stocks of Indian companies, i.e., debt funds, will now be considered short-term capital gains.