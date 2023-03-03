 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Bajaj Auto launches Chetak Premium 2023 Edition, initiates bookings and expands EV supply chain

CNBC-TV18
Mar 03, 2023 / 11:14 AM IST

The latest iteration of the electric scooter features new colours, premium materials, and exquisite detailing, making it more appealing to the modern consumer. Bajaj Auto has also initiated bookings for the new scooter, promising to deliver it by April 2023.

Bajaj Auto, one of India's leading two-wheeler manufacturers, has launched the Chetak Premium 2023 Edition at a price of Rs 1.52 lakh (ex-showroom, Bengaluru).

The latest iteration of the electric scooter features new colours, premium materials, and exquisite detailing, making it more appealing to the modern consumer. Bajaj Auto has also initiated bookings for the new scooter, promising to deliver it by April 2023.

Yulu has doubled its fleet in the last three months, and the significant efficiencies in the supply chain are expected to result in cost reductions and improvements in operating metrics and overall financials.

S Ravikumar, Chief Business Development Officer at Bajaj Auto Limited, said, "Going electric is a key strategic priority at Bajaj, and Yulu is an integral part of this strategy. These next-generation made-for-India vehicles with their strong engineering underpinnings and sophisticated design aesthetics are a milestone not just for us but for the entire electric mobility category."