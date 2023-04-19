 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Audi India reports over two-fold jump in sales in January-March quarter

PTI
Apr 19, 2023 / 12:38 PM IST

The company had sold 862 units in the first quarter of 2022.

Luxury carmaker Audi India on Tuesday said its sales witnessed over two-fold jump at 1,950 units in the January-March quarter this year as compared with the same period last year.

"Our product line-up boasts of sixteen models and we currently have the strongest ever SUV portfolio contributing to over 60 per cent of our total sales," Audi India head Balbir Singh Dhillon said in a statement.

The newly launched Q3 and Q3 Sportback are witnessing strong demand from across the country, he added.