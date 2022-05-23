At least 140 flights delayed till now due to thunderstorm in Delhi

At least 140 flights have been delayed till now this morning due to heavy rain in Delhi and thunderstorm over the airport area, sources said.

Over 140 flights have been delayed, 90 at the departure terminal and 44 at arrivals, multiple sources told Moneycontrol.

Out of the 140 flights whose operations have been affected till now, operations of around 20 flights have been impacted by more than an hour, sources said.

"Around four international flights and 16 domestic flights have been delayed for multiple hours, but till now no flight has been diverted or canceled and things are improving now," an official aware of the development told Moneycontrol. Severe waterlogging was also reported at the runway of the airport.

Air India's AI 803 flight to Bengaluru scheduled for 0610 IST departure is yet to take off, another source said.

“Due to bad weather, flight operations at Delhi airport are affected. Passengers are requested to get in touch with the airline concerned for updated flight information,” the Delhi International Airport said in a tweet.

Airlines like SpiceJet and IndiGo have also issued travel advisories for passengers, asking them to keep enough time in hand while traveling to the airport.

The rain in Delhi has, however, brought some respite from the heat wave.

The India Meteorological Department has predicted that thundershower with moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 60-90 Km per hour would continue in Delhi and NCR over the next two hours.

On May 20, around 17 domestic and international flights were forced to land at Amritsar’s Sri Guru Ram Das Ji International Airport after they were diverted from Delhi due to bad weather.