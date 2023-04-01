 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Area Watch: Residents reminisce old times as Bengaluru’s Indiranagar transforms from a sleepy neighbourhood into a commercial hub

Souptik Datta
Apr 01, 2023 / 11:40 AM IST

From Rs 2,000 per square foot in 2001, the commercial rental values have appreciated to Rs 40,000 per sq ft. However, with the explosive commercial boom, locals say, the residential areas have been pushed afar.

Indiranagar bird's eye view (Credit Flickr/Nicolas Mirguet)

Nestled in the heart of Bengaluru, Indiranagar was once a peaceful neighbourhood where time seemed to stand still. Today, it is a bustling hub of activity, drawing in party-goers and luxury shoppers from far and wide, thanks to the commercial boom of the last two decades.

As you make your way down 100 Feet Road from the Domlur flyover, you'll be greeted by grand showrooms that line the street, each one more impressive than the last. Venture further and you will find a plethora of pubs and eateries scattered through the area.

It is incredible how from its humble beginnings in the mid-90s to its complete makeover in the late 2000s, Indiranagar has become a destination in its own right, attracting young people from all corners of the country and catering to the needs of high networth individuals.

However, amidst all the excitement, hustle-bustle and the big bucks, some local residents feel they have been pushed to the corner.