Approval for data protection bill: Parliamentary panel member Karti Chidambaram dismisses IT minister's 'untrue' claim

Aihik Sur
Mar 02, 2023 / 11:03 PM IST

Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw had said that the Standing Committee on Communications and IT had "in advance" examined the draft Digital Personal Data Protection Bill before the bill was brought into the Parliament, and that it gave the bill a "big thumbs-up"

Lok Sabha MP and member of the Standing Committee on Communications and IT Karti P Chidambaram on March 2 labelled the claims of IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw that the committee had given approval to the draft data protection bill as 'untrue'.

Earlier in the day, at a NASSCOM event, Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Vaishnaw had said that the committee had "in advance" examined the draft Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Bill before the bill was brought into the Parliament, and that it gave the bill a "big thumbs-up"

In a series of tweets, Chidambaram refuted the claims.

"The IT Minister @AshwiniVaishnaw @GoI_MeitY has said that the Standing Committee on Communications & IT has approved the draft Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2022. As a Member of the Committee, I would like to categorically state that the Bill has not been approved," he said in a tweet.