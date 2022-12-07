 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Another rate hike coming in February?

Dinesh Unnikrishnan
Dec 07, 2022 / 11:15 AM IST

Inflation remains the core focus and the primary target of the rate setting panel. Policy stance remains withdrawal of accommodation. This means rate hikes aren’t over yet.

The RBI, led by Governor Shaktikanta Das, has been ahead of the curve on fine-tuning both the price and size of the money in the economy

As expected, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Shaktikanta Das on 7 December announced a 35 basis point (bp) hike in the repo rate or key lending rate at which the central bank lends short-term funds to banks. One bp is one hundredth of a percentage point.

First the obvious question: Why did the RBI hike rates today yet again after 190 bp cumulative hike since May? The reason is that the inflation beast hasn't been tamed yet. The RBI is under immense pressure to bring the inflation back to the target level. It needed to act tough.

Throughout his speech, Das iterated the RBI’s focus and sense of urgency on inflation fight. “We will keep an Arjuna’s eye on inflation,” Das asserted, adding the course of policy will be dependent on future data. The message is very clear. We will see another round of rate hike in February of 25-35 bps.

Remember, this is the first ever MPC review after the country’s central bank officially admitted failure in fulfilling its primary responsibility-- keeping the inflation in 2-6% band. The RBI was subsequently forced to write a formal explanation to government on reasons of failure and future course ahead.

The pressure to tame the inflation has gotten bigger since then.

To give a context, the rate setting panel, MPC, has so far been on an aggressive rate hike spree this year. It started in May this year with 40 bps and followed up with three tranches of 50 bps each. Such back-to-back rate hikes were warranted because of the threat from a persistently high inflation.