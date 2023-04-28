 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tiger Global-backed savings startup Jar to foray into digital lending business

Bhavya Dilipkumar & Nikhil Patwardhan
Apr 28, 2023 / 08:28 PM IST

Jar’s move to jump on the digital lending frenzy comes at a time when several fintech startups, including some of the most-valued companies in India, are putting their foot down on lending, as India continues to remain a credit-starved market.

The startup, which lets users save small amounts daily in digital gold and other avenues, will be partnering with non-banking financial companies to offer loans to customers.

Tiger Global-backed Jar has become the latest startup to join the digital lending frenzy as the Bengaluru-based digital gold savings platform looks to accelerate its monetisation efforts after generating just about Rs 70 lakh in operating revenue in its first full fiscal year FY22 (2021-22).

The startup, which lets users save small amounts daily in digital gold and other avenues, will be partnering with non-banking financial companies to offer loans to customers, people aware of the matter told Moneycontrol.

Nishchay Ag, co-founder of Jar confirmed the development to Moneycontrol and said that the company has established tie-ups with Liquiloans and a few more NBFCs.

