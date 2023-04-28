 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Shared electric mobility startup Yulu launches e-scooter for personal ownership

Apr 28, 2023 / 04:15 PM IST

As per the company, the Yulu Wynn offers allows individuals to have ownership experience through its mobility subscription packs that reduce the upfront cost of ownership by 40 per cent.

"It is a very compelling offering that will make customers pause, re-evaluate, and change their mobility choices. Wynn will enable everyone to ‘Ride their freedom’ in their own ways,” said Amit Gupta, Co-founder & CEO, Yulu.

Yulu, a shared electric mobility-as-a-service startup, has opened bookings of its first personal electric two-wheeler Yulu Wynn for individual buyers, the firm said in a media statement on Friday.

Launched at a limited-period introductory price of Rs 55,555, bookings for Yulu Wynn can be made online at Rs 999. Deliveries will commence from mid-May. After the introductory period, Wynn will be available at a price of Rs 59,999.

In a recent interview, Gupta told Moneycontrol that the startup will soon launch e-bikes for personal ownership.