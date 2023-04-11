 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements

Razorpay-owned Ezetap sees 88% growth in offline payments in FY23: Report

Bhavya Dilipkumar
Apr 11, 2023 / 08:36 PM IST

Gurugram saw a growth of around 161 percent YoY, Pune around 154 percent YoY and Bengaluru around 145 percent YoY in in-store payment volumes clocked on the Razorpay’s offline payments platform, a report titled The Razorpay Payments Report 2023 released on April 11 showed.

Razorpay witnessed a spike in co-working space spending of 245 percent in transaction terms while the number of payments made for cab services grew seven times during the financial year 2023.

In-store or offline payments processed through fintech unicorn Razorpay grew 88 percent in FY23 by value across most metros while Gurugram, Pune, Bengaluru, Chennai and Kolkata were among the top five states, indicating an uptick in demand for offline retail in India.

Gurugram saw a growth of around 161 percent year-on-year (YoY), Pune around 154 percent YoY, and Bengaluru at around 145 percent YoY in in-store payment volumes clocked on Razorpay’s offline payments platform, Ezetap, shows a report titled The Razorpay Payments Report 2023 released on April 11.

Razorpay witnessed a spike in co-working space spending of 245 percent in transaction terms while the number of payments made for cab services grew seven times during the financial year 2023 indicating a shift from a work-from-home culture that became a new norm during the Covid-led lockdowns in India.

“The biggest shift we noticed was that broadband spending dropped by almost 80 percent ...India Inc. was definitely spending more time outside with coworking spaces,” the report said.