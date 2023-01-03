 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Mukesh Bansal steps down from the helm at Tata Neu: Report

Jan 03, 2023 / 09:21 AM IST

Tata Digital wants to balance unit economics and growth simultaneously, according to a person directly involved.

Tata Digital President Mukesh Bansal has stepped down from the helm at the Mumbai-based conglomerate's latest subsidiary Tata Neu, multiple people aware of the matter told the Economic Times.

During this time, the company is undergoing ongoing changes at the top. In June 2021, Bansal, cofounder of fashion e-tailer Myntra, joined Tata Digital.
However, he is no longer part of Neu's core businesses, people with knowledge of the situation said but is likely to continue to provide advisory services, according to ET.

According to another person familiar with the situation, Bansal has been to some Tata Neu board meetings over the last few months, the report added. The Tata Digital spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify this news development.

Bansal said ET's questions were "factually incorrect". He did not comment specifically on his current role.

According to former employees, Pratik Pal oversees all business decisions at Tata Digital.