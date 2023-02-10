 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
More stability and clarity emerging in fintech regulation: CRED founder Kunal Shah

Bhavya Dilipkumar & Chandra R Srikanth
Feb 10, 2023 / 07:26 AM IST

CRED will focus on leveraging its community and brand to make money through a slew of products, Shah said.

Kunal Shah, founder and CEO, CRED. Illustration: Suneesh K

Fintech unicorn CRED’s founder and CEO Kunal Shah said there is more stability and clarity emerging on the regulatory front in India, days after the Ministry of Electronics and Technology blocked numerous loan and betting apps over alleged Chinese links.

“We are at a stage where one has to be more complaint, there are a lot of clear regulations that exist and as we become more compliant, this (move to ban apps) will come down. I don’t foresee this continuing,” Shah said in a conversation with select reporters in Bengaluru earlier this week.

As it happens, PhonePe founder and CEO Sameer Nigam too backed the Government’s move, highlighting money laundering concerns swirling around gambling apps.

Founded a little over four years ago, CRED started out as a credit card and bill payments app that rewards users for good financial behaviour. It made a conscious choice to focus on the top 30-40 million households in India. It has since expanded its offerings to include lending and commerce, and currently offers products such as CRED RentPay,CRED Cash, CRED Pay, CRED Store, and CRED Travel Store.