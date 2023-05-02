 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
KredX receives final approval from IFSCA to facilitate cross-border trade finance

Bhavya Dilipkumar
May 02, 2023 / 10:39 AM IST

KredX GTX Aims to execute over $500 million by the end of 2023 and an overall $2 billion worth of transactions in the next 18 months.

The International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) has granted the final approval to the supply chain financing platform KredX to facilitate global trade for Indian businesses through its International trade financing platform KredX GTX.

“We are the first ones to receive the final approval in India…we are now a registered entity under IFSCA. This is a very big milestone for us and for the entire trade financing ecosystem. This will further boost the export push by the government,” said Anurag Jain, Founder & Executive Director at KredX.

In 2021 GIFT-City and IFSCA came out with guidelines on rolling out a platform called International Trade Financing Services (ITFS) for Global Trade financing enabled through tech platforms for exporters and importers through a commercial licence. KredX was one of the applicants of the licence and received an in-principal nod in October of 2022.

KredX Global Trade Finance Exchange (GTX) licence will help the startup to set up and operate international financing at GIFT City for importers and exporters to secure both pre & post shipment financing from Indian and foreign institutional investors.