KreditBee raises $80 million in Series D round from existing investors

Moneycontrol News
Dec 02, 2022 / 04:08 PM IST

KreditBee will use the funds to venture into secured loans, home loans, and credit lines. It will also add financial services like insurance, credit score report, and merchant-side offers, among others.

Fintech platform KreditBee has raised $80 million from existing investors Azim Premji’s Premji Invest, Motilal Oswal Alternates, TPG-backed NewQuest Capital Partners, and Mirae Asset Ventures, the company said on December 2. Japan's MUFG Bank joined in as a new investor in the round.

The company said that the funds will be used to diversify KreditBee’s product portfolio and strengthen its tech stack.

The platform facilitates personal loan disbursals of up to Rs 4 lakh to salaried individuals through its partner non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) including IIFL Finance, Northern Arc Capital, Vivriti Capital, Poonawala Fincorp, PayU Finance, Piramal Finance, among others.

The company also has its own in-house RBI-registered NBFC Krazybee Services, which also lends to customers on the platform. Besides personal loans, the company also offers checkout finance options and digital gold.

Madhusudan E, Co-Founder & CEO of KreditBee, said, "The investment adds more weight to our vision of encouraging financial independence through a smart digital experience, which is what India stands for today. With the current round, we look forward to expand our set of solutions to serve our growing consumer base."

KreditBee also said that it further plans to diversify its product offering by venturing into secured loans, home loans, and credit lines. This involves expanding its lending portfolio by introducing financial services like insurance, credit score report, and merchant-side offers, among others.