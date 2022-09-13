JSW Steel joins hands with German firm SMS group for decarbonisation drive

JSW Steel has forged a collaboration with Germany-based engineering and technology company SMS group to explore solutions and R&D projects to reduce carbon emissions in its iron and steelmaking operations in India.

Both companies have inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for implementing the decarbonisation initiatives across various JSW Steel plants in India.

JSW Steel is investing Rs 10,000 crore to reduce carbon emissions from steel manufacturing. It targets to bring down GHG emissions by 42 percent (from the base year 2005 levels) to less than 1.95 tonnes of CO2 per tonne of crude steel by 2030.