 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements

How to improve CIBIL Score? Know 5 smart ways to boost your score

Dec 12, 2022 / 11:26 AM IST

One of the easiest ways to check CIBIL Score is on Bajaj Finserv. With just a few clicks, you can get results in just 2 minutes absolutely free of cost.

It is important to maintain and improve CIBIL Score because of the crucial role it plays in ensuring that you get quick, easy, and affordable access to credit. Your CIBIL Score reflects your credit behaviour and financial discipline, making it an important consideration for lenders.

Lenders check CIBIL Score while assessing your credit application and offer credit, such as loans or credit cards. This credit score ranges between 300-900 and a score above 750 indicates that you can handle credit responsibly and carry a low risk of default. This means you get faster approval on loan applications, get larger or desired loan amounts, and enjoy more nominal interest rates.

One of the easiest ways to check CIBIL Score is on Bajaj Finserv. With just a few clicks, you can get results in just 2 minutes absolutely free of cost. This allows you to monitor your credit score at any time and take steps to improve it and secure your future financial wellbeing.

Given its importance in determining your creditworthiness, take proactive steps to improve CIBIL Score. Here are 6 smart and easy tips to improve CIBIL Score and get new credit on budget-friendly terms.

Manage your joint accounts carefully

When you share a bank account with someone, their financial actions reflect on your creditworthiness and yours reflect on theirs. As a result, it is extremely vital that you have a joint with someone who is financially responsible and has a lower chance of negatively impacting your creditworthiness. If you have a joint account with someone who has a poor CIBIL Score, the best way you can protect and improve CIBIL Score is to close the account and make timely repayments. However, you need to keep in mind that along with this, you will need to take other measures and be patient.