 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements

Fintech SaaS platform Mintoak raises $20 million led by PayPal Ventures

Bhavya Dilipkumar
Feb 21, 2023 / 07:42 AM IST

The startup plans to use the raised capital to ramp up its tech stack and double down on the existing product portfolio.

Mumbai-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform Mintoak has raised $20 million in a Series A funding round led by PayPal Ventures, with participation from British International Investment.

Existing investors HDFC Bank and Pravega Ventures featured in this round of funding, whereas, other institutional investors, including White Whale Venture Fund also backed the company, as per a statement released on February 21.

Mintoak plans to deploy the raised capital to ramp up its tech stack and double down on the existing product  portfolio.

It will also focus on strengthening its existing presence in India, while expanding into new markets including the Middle East, Africa and Southeast Asia.