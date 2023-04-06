 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bombay High Court dismisses PhonePe's trademark lawsuit filed against BharatPe's BNPL arm PostPe

Bhavya Dilipkumar
Apr 06, 2023 / 06:25 PM IST

In 2019, PhonePe filed a suit against BharatPe in the Delhi High Court alleging that by using the trademark ‘BharatPe’, the company had infringed upon the registered trademark of‘PhonePe’.

The Bombay High Court on Thursday dismissed the interim injunction application filed by fintech unicorn PhonePe against BharatPe's Buy-Now-Pay-Later (BNPL) arm PostPe, for restraining the use of the brand name 'PostPe, which was identical or similar to PhonePe's trademarks.

"The comparison of the two marks, even taken as a whole,
does not prima facie show any similarity or deceptive
similarity...On this basis, it was submitted that the application deserved
to be dismissed," the Bombay High Court said in its order dated April 6.

“This is another jolt to PhonePe’s attempts to monopilise the word “Pe”, which is a misspelling of the word “Pay”. We are happy to share that the injunction application by PhonePe against PostPe has been dismissed. Earlier, the Delhi High Court had refused to grant injunction on BharatPe’s brand name to PhonePe. We will continue to take all necessary steps to defend ourselves against any ill-conceived actions taken by PhonePe," said a spokesperson of BharatPe in a media statement.

The plaintiff (PhonePe) has, therefore, failed to demonstrate a prima facie case in respect of, both, infringement and passing-off in the context of its trademark 'PhonePe', the court said.