BharatPe sees four leadership exits, including tech, product and PostPe leads

Moneycontrol News
Nov 28, 2022 / 04:05 PM IST

The company said in a statement that the four executives are moving on to pursue their entrepreneurial plans

Merchant payments and financial services fintech BharatPe said on November 28 that four of the company’s senior executives have exited to pursue their entrepreneurial interests, including chief technology officer Vijay Aggarwal, chief product officer for lending and consumer products Rajat Jain, and Nehul Malhotra, head of consumer lending platform PostPe.

Geetanshu Singla, who served as the Vice President of technology too has moved on, the company added.

The exit comes in a year when Tiger Global and Sequoia-backed BharatPe saw the controversial exit of founder Ashneer Grover. Grover’s exit was followed by co-founder Bhavik Koladia leaving the company in April.

These fresh exits also come at a time when the startup is building Unity Small Finance Bank, formerly PMC Bank, which was acquired through a joint venture between BharatPe and Centrum Financial Services. In August, the company also saw the exit of founding member Satyam Nathani, who along with Koladia was key to building the company’s tech backbone.

"We confirm that Vijay, Rajat, Nehul and Geetanshu are moving on from BharatPe to pursue their entrepreneurial passions," BharatPe said.

The statement further added, "They will continue to ensure smooth transition of their role to the designated leaders. While it is difficult to part ways with these fantastic leaders, we are also proud of them for having taken the entrepreneurial plunge. We wish them all the best, and would continue to cheer for them as they build their next ventures."