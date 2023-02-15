 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Anil Agarwal’s Vedanta cuts debt by $2 billion amid funding woes

Feb 15, 2023 / 11:05 AM IST

Vedanta Resources Ltd. has achieved half of its three-year planned reduction commitment of $4 billion in the first year, the London-based company said in an exchange filing. It will continue to deleverage from net debt of $7.7 billion in the next two financial years, it said.

Billionaire Anil Agarwal’s commodities giant has slashed net debt by $2 billion in the current financial year as it seeks to soothe investor concern over its liquidity and ability to repay upcoming obligations.

Surging interest rates globally have intensified pressure on low-rated borrowers with heavy debt loads like Vedanta, and concerns about a global slowdown have also weighed on the commodities firm. S&P Global Ratings last week flagged the company’s debt scores may “come under pressure” if it’s unable to raise $2 billion and/or sell its international zinc assets.

In the absence of a significant fundraising, Vedanta Resources will be left with very little cash, the assessor said, adding that external funding  is “critical” for debt maturities after September.