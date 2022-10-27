HomeNewsBusiness

Ambuja Cements: Q3 on expected lines, but concerns remain

Sachin Pal   •

Uncertain macro environment and elevated energy costs pose big risk to Ambuja’s profitability in the near term

(Representative image)
PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
Highlights Volumes up 12 percent YoY in Q3 2022 Surging power and fuel expenses squeezed margins Adani group has taken over control of the company Elevated coal prices pose risk to margins Ambuja Cements has posted an in-line September-quarter result on both operating income and net profit. While the volume growth was in healthy double-digits, operating margins fell as inflationary pressures continued. Quarterly-result highlights Ambuja Cements reported revenues of Rs 3,670 crore in the July-September period. The volumes for the quarter came in at 6.7...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers