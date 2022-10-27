Ambuja Cements: Q3 on expected lines, but concerns remain

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Volumes up 12 percent YoY in Q3 2022 Surging power and fuel expenses squeezed margins Adani group has taken over control of the company Elevated coal prices pose risk to margins Ambuja Cements has posted an in-line September-quarter result on both operating income and net profit. While the volume growth was in healthy double-digits, operating margins fell as inflationary pressures continued. Quarterly-result highlights Ambuja Cements reported revenues of Rs 3,670 crore in the July-September period. The volumes for the quarter came in at 6.7...