Amber Enterprises India Q3 PAT may dip 40% YoY to Rs 19.3 cr: Nirmal Bang

Nirmal Bang has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 23) earnings estimates for the CONSUMER DURABLES sector. The brokerage house expects Amber Enterprises India to report net profit at Rs 19.3 crore down 40% year-on-year.

Net Sales are expected to increase by 17 percent Y-o-Y (up 51.9 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 1,139.9 crore, according to Nirmal Bang.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 4 percent Y-o-Y (up 92.7 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 70.7 crore.

