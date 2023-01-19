 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Amber Enterprises India Q3 PAT may dip 40% YoY to Rs 19.3 cr: Nirmal Bang

Broker Research
Jan 19, 2023 / 05:07 PM IST

Net Sales are expected to increase by 17 percent Y-o-Y (up 51.9 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 1,139.9 crore, according to Nirmal Bang.

Nirmal Bang has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 23) earnings estimates for the CONSUMER DURABLES sector. The brokerage house expects Amber Enterprises India to report net profit at Rs 19.3 crore down 40% year-on-year.

Net Sales are expected to increase by 17 percent Y-o-Y (up 51.9 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 1,139.9 crore, according to Nirmal Bang.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 4 percent Y-o-Y (up 92.7 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 70.7 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Nirmal_Capital Goods and Consumer

Broker Research
TAGS: #Amber Enterprises India #Brokerage Recos - Sector Report #Brokerage Results Estimates #consumer durables #earnings #Nirmal Bang #Result Poll
first published: Jan 19, 2023 05:07 pm