Amazon announces second round of layoffs, cutting 9,000 jobs in various departments

Amazon has announced a second round of layoffs that will result in around 9,000 job cuts in departments such as AWS, People, Experience, and Technology (PXT), Advertising, and Twitch.

In a memo to employees, CEO Andy Jassy stated that while it was a difficult decision, it was necessary for the long-term success of the company.

This move comes amid several layoff rounds in tech companies, including Meta's announcement of cutting 10,000 jobs. Amazon's decision comes just two months after the company had announced it was laying off 18,000 employees.

In November 2022, Jassy had first announced a voluntary reduction offer to some in the PXT and said that more layoffs would be expected in 2023. In January, he had announced the elimination of 18,000 roles, primarily in Amazon Stores and PXT.

