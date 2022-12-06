 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Alternative funding, tech-friendly and personalised services to boost digital lending, say experts

Jinit Parmar
Dec 06, 2022 / 05:58 PM IST

The main advantage of digital lending is easy access via mobile devices, and less paperwork and eligibility checks than in a traditional bank

During the pandemic, lending through fintechs and similar companies saw record growth, but the pace slowed eventually. But now, experts suggest that lending will again pick up momentum.

The lending market in India grew 11.1 percent to Rs 174.3 lakh crore as of March 2022, as compared to last year. During the initial days of the pandemic, there was an indication in the market that the demand for loans through traditional lending channels was at its peak. But as demand rose, supply shrank from banks due to challenges in other parts of their business and owing to pandemic restrictions.

During the same period, digital lending platforms such as fintechs, non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) and other similar entities jumped on the lending bandwagon. This paved the way for digital lending entities to focus on their lending mechanisms and streamline their operations. One of the many advantages with digital lending companies is that they provide flexibility and remote accessibility to their services, which was the major factor for their rise during the pandemic.

“The digital lending landscape’s evolution is aided by technology to cater to the borrowers’ increasing needs for accessible, affordable, and personalised lending. As such, embedded financing has become more mainstream than ever before,” said Alok Mittal, chief executive officer, Indifi Technologies, a digital lending platform.

Growth and trends

Data with Statista suggested that micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) contributed around 30 percent to GDP and employed around 110 million people in more than 60 million enterprises.