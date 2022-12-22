 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Aloke Singh to head Air India's low cost airline business from January 1

Dec 22, 2022 / 06:58 PM IST

The Low Cost Carrier (LCC) business will comprise AirAsia India and Air India Express.

Air India Express CEO Aloke Singh will be the chief of Air India's low-cost airline business from January 1 next year, according to an internal communication.

"The two constituent airlines will continue to have the full complement of regulatory post-holders until the merger is complete but, for now, a single CEO will provide the clarity and singular accountability necessary to navigate the process," Air India CEO and Managing Director Campbell Wilson said in the internal communication.

Singh will be the sole CEO of the Air India LCC airline with effect from January 1, 2023.

According to the internal communication, current AirAsia India CEO Sunil Bhaskaran will assume the leadership of a new initiative -- an aviation training academy.

After taking over loss-making Air India in January this year, Tata group has been working on consolidating its airline business.