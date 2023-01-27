 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Alliance launched to increase number of women in STEM education, workforce in India

PTI
Jan 27, 2023 / 06:44 AM IST

The launch of the US-India Alliance for Women's Economic Empowerment STEM Collaborative was announced by Mukesh Aghi, president and CEO of the US-India Strategic and Partnership Forum during the US-India Alliance Shatter Summit.

A top India-centric American business advocacy group, in collaboration with various US government agencies and a prestigious university, has announced an alliance to increase the number of women in STEM education and the workforce in India.

"India and the US tech synergy is well evinced in India being an IT powerhouse and the US having the most robust tech economy. However, there is still a lacuna in the number of male and female STEM graduates," Aghi said.

"For India to unleash its full potential, there needs to be a concerted effort to get more young girls and women in STEM (science, technology, engineering and maths)," he said.