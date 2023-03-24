 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Alembic Pharmaceuticals receives 2 observations for Gujarat facility from USFDA

PTI
Mar 24, 2023 / 05:29 PM IST

The US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) had inspected the plant from March 16-24, 2023

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd on Friday said the US health regulator has issued a Form-483 with two minor procedural observations following inspection of its injectable and ophthalmic facility (F-3) located at Karkhadi in Gujarat.

The US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) had inspected the plant from March 16-24, 2023, the company said in a regulatory filing.

As per US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), Form 483 is issued to a firm's management at the conclusion of an inspection when the investigator has observed any conditions that may constitute violations of the Food Drug and Cosmetic (FD&C) Act and related Acts.

"None of the observations are related to data integrity and management believes that they are addressable," it said.