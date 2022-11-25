 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Akums, India’s largest contract manufacturer of drugs, plans European foray

Ayushman Kumar
Nov 25, 2022 / 05:21 PM IST

Akums plans to supply to existing customers who have businesses abroad, besides acquiring new customers. In five years, it expects to log annual revenues of Rs 1,200 cr from exports.

Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals, which recently received the European Union’s (EU) stringent Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) stamp of approval for two of its units in Haridwar, said the firm will increase its focus on growth in the European and American markets.

In an interview with Moneycontrol, Sandeep Jain, the company’s Jt. MD said that domestic demand along with the expansion abroad will ensure growth at a CAGR of 12-15 percent over the next five years.

Jain also said that discussions have begun internally for taking the company public, however, the matter is yet to be taken to the board and to foreign investors.

Akums, which is India's largest contract research and manufacturing services (CRAMS) firm, had earlier bid for the public sector pharmaceutical firm HLL Lifecare (HLL). Jain said the company is very interested in acquiring the Kerala-based company.

Edited excerpts:

Akums is India’s largest CRAMS firm.  After the pandemic, what has the demand for drugs from pharma firms been like? 