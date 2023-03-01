 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Akasa Air to place 'three-digit' order for aircraft in 2023, plans to fly internationally by year-end: CEO

Mar 01, 2023 / 03:31 PM IST

Homegrown low-cost airline Akasa Air plans to place a "three-digit" order for aircraft this year and is also looking at adding over 300 pilots and flying internationally by 2023-end.

Few airlines have generated as much interest as Akasa Air. The last two major ones to start were AirAsia India and Vistara.

"We will be placing a much larger aircraft order by the end of the year; the order will be in 3 digits," Vinay Dube, the CEO of Akasa Air, told CNBC-TV18.
He added that the larger order is not just about Akasa Air, but also about India's future story. "We will be part of India’s bright future with that large aircraft order," he said.

The airline expecting to have 25 aircraft in its fleet by the end of this year and fly internationally as well. "At this point we don’t have a short list of routes where we want to fly internationally yet but we will be ready to fly by the end of the year," Dube said.

He added that the airline will add an aircraft every 15 days till it reaches 20 aircraft and then slow down to 12 to 15 aircraft addition each year. "We expect to go to 72 aircraft by the end of five years. Will slow down addition to fleet in FY24," he said.

