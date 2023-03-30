 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ajay Banga poised to become World Bank chief unopposed

Mar 30, 2023 / 08:11 PM IST

Banga is expected to replace the current World Bank president David Malpass, who will step down in June, nearly a year before his term is scheduled to expire.

Indian-American business leader Ajay Banga is poised to become the next President of the World Bank after the nomination period closed and no country proposed an alternate candidate for the prestigious post.

In February, President Joe Biden announced that the US would be nominating Banga to lead the World Bank because he is “well equipped” to lead the global institution at “this critical moment in history.” The World Bank on Wednesday closed a month-long window for nominations for its next president, with no alternatives announced to 63-year-old Banga.

The former Mastercard Inc chief, Banga currently serves as Vice-Chairman at General Atlantic.

The bank’s board is expected to announce the next steps in its selection process on March 30, with a view to confirming a new leader by early May.