Air India SATS-Zurich Airport to build integrated multimodal cargo hub at Jewar

PTI
Feb 10, 2023 / 12:33 PM IST

N Chandrasekaran said the group's hotel business "sees tremendous opportunities in the state because of the tourism that's going to come, both religious tourism as well as wildlife and other aspects that attract tourists".

Air India SATS will set up an integrated multimodal cargo hub at the upcoming Jewar airport in Uttar Pradesh in partnership with Zurich Airport, Tata Group Chairman N Chandrasekaran said on Friday.

In his address at the UP Global Investors Summit, he said Air India has plans to connect every part of UP to the rest of India and potentially to important destinations of the world.

"I am happy to say that we are going to build an integrated multimodal air cargo through Air India SATS with our partner Zurich Airport in the new Jewar airport," Chandrasekaran said.

Air India SATS is the ground handling services arm of Air India.