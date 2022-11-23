 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Air India launches six new flights connecting India to USA and Europe

Moneycontrol News
Nov 23, 2022 / 12:53 PM IST

Tata-Group-owned airline said it will start a new service connecting Mumbai with New York in February, and with Paris and Frankfurt in January-March quarter

Air India on November 23 announced that it will start operating six new flights connecting Mumbai and Delhi to cities in the United States and Europe as part of its plan to expand global footprint.

Tata-Group-owned airline said it will start a new service connecting Mumbai with New York in February, and with Paris and Frankfurt in January-March quarter.

The airline will also resume its non-stop flights connecting Delhi with Copenhagen, Milan, and Vienna in February as well.

"This expansion comes as the airline continues to make progress in augmenting its fleet with newly-leased aircraft, and the return of existing aircraft to active service," the airline said.

As part of its global expansion, Air India will operate a daily flight to John F Kennedy International Airport in New York using its B777-200LR aircraft, from February 14, 2023.