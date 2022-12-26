 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
AI Express, AirAsia India exploring synergies ahead of merger

Dec 26, 2022 / 07:33 PM IST

Both airlines are looking at synergies with respect to customer touch points, such as having a common website, social media handles and call centre.

Air India Express and AirAsia India, which has changed its name to AIX Connect, are exploring synergies in terms of having unified customer touch points ahead of their proposed merger, according to an official.

Both the low-cost airlines and full-service carriers -- Air India and Vistara -- are owned by Tata group.

On November 2, Air India said an operational review process is underway to integrate budget carrier AirAsia India with Air India Express, and the merger is likely to be completed by the end of 2023. Post-merger, the entity will be branded as Air India Express.

AirAsia India has changed its name to AIX Connect Pvt Ltd, according to data available with the corporate affairs ministry.

The official said the name of the budget airline has been changed as part of the ongoing merger process.

Both airlines are looking at synergies with respect to customer touch points, such as having a common website, social media handles and call centre. Other aspects, including common boarding cards and baggage tags, are also being looked at, the official added.