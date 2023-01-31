 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ahead of Budget 2023, Indian rupee falls below 82 against US dollar

Manish M. Suvarna
Jan 31, 2023 / 04:30 PM IST

The Indian rupee on January 31 fell below 82 against the US dollar, which the forex dealers attributed to a surge in the dollar index and foreign fund outflows from equities.

The last time the rupee plunged below the 82 mark against the dollar was on  January 10.

“Surge in the dollar index, foreign fund outflow and hedging demand ahead of the key event (union budget) pushed the rupee lower after the European markets open,” said Dilip Parmar, Research Analyst, HDFC Securities. “Foreign funds are aggressively selling the Indian equities.”

Foreign investors pulled Rs 23,159 crore from Indian equity markets as of January 30, according to the NSDL data.