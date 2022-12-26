 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Agrochem revenue to grow 15-17% in FY23: Report

Dec 26, 2022 / 08:08 PM IST

Agrochemical players are likely to witness 15-17 per cent revenue growth this fiscal, mainly driven by strong global and domestic demand, according to a report.

Revenue is expected to grow by 10-12 per cent in the next 2023-24 financial year as India continues to benefit from the China+1 strategy of global players and key molecules going off patent, Crisil Ratings said in a report said on Monday.

Higher operating leverage will help sustain operating margins at 15-16 per cent in the current fiscal and FY24, despite input prices remaining elevated, it added.

Capital spending will continue at similar levels as in the past, but elongation in the working capital cycle will result in higher borrowings, as per the report.

"Export revenue is seen rising 18-20 per cent this fiscal, with the US dollar appreciating 9 per cent so far and volume growing as global players continue to de-risk their China dependency.

"Next fiscal, exports will likely grow 12-14 per cent as players keep up capex with an eye on molecules worth USD 4 billion going off-patent over the next two years. As a result, exports will remain the major contributor to the agrochemical sector accounting for 53 per cent of the total revenue," Crisil Ratings director Poonam Upadhyay said.