After entering US market, Tanishq says huge opportunity for other Indian retail brands in America

PTI
Feb 24, 2023 / 06:29 AM IST

This is mainly attributed to the large presence of Indian Diaspora in the country, who are among the highest per-capita income, but also because of the interest in India, its culture and products among the Americans.

A month after opening its first American outlet, Tanishq, India's leading jewelry retail brand from the house of Tata, feels that the United States offers 'huge opportunities' for not only itself but also for other Indian retail brands as well.

"The opportunity is huge. Just from an Indian diaspora perspective, a South Asian diaspora perspective, and then even beyond that, the opportunity is huge. If you just focus on, let's say the Indian diaspora part, the people here, and that is an important part of our decision to enter here," said Amrit Pal Singh, business head- North America, Titan Company that runs the chain of jewelry stores in both India and overseas under the brand of Tanishq.

Before entering the US market, Tanishq spent two years in studying the North American jewelry market which is considered to be USD 60 billion and that within the Indian Americans is USD 3 billion.