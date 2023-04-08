 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Adani Total Gas cuts CNG, PNG prices

PTI
Apr 08, 2023 / 12:35 PM IST

From Saturday, ATGL has reduced the price of CNG up to Rs 8.13 per kg and the price of PNG by up to Rs 5.06 standard cubic metres.

CNG will cost Rs 72.03 per kg in Vadodara and Rs 73.29 in Ahmedabad compared to Rs 79.33 and Rs 79.34 earlier.

Adani Total Gas Ltd, the city gas joint venture of Adani group and French giant TotalEnergies, on Saturday announced a cut in CNG price by up to Rs 8.13 per kg and up to Rs 5.06 reduction in piped cooking gas.

This follows the government changing the pricing formula of natural gas, which is converted into CNG for running automobiles and piped to household kitchens for cooking purposes.

In a statement, the company said that for piped cooking gas, called PNG, rates have been reduced in Vadodara, Ahmedabad and other cities of Gujarat where it operates. Also, PNG prices have been cut in Khurja in Uttar Pradesh and Faridabad and Palwal in Haryana.CNG prices have been reduced across 21 cities where it operates.

These range from Vadodara in Gujarat to Cuddalore in Tamil Nadu, Udaipur in Rajasthan and Bhind in Madhya Pradesh.