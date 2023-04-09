 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Adani Power begins electricity supply from Godda plant to Bangladesh

PTI
Apr 09, 2023 / 08:05 PM IST

Adani Power Ltd (APL), a part of the diversified Adani Group, has commissioned the first 800 MW ultra-super-critical thermal power generation unit at Godda in Jharkhand.

Adani Power on Sunday said that it has begun supplying electricity from its plant in Godda in Jharkhand to Bangladesh.

The electricity supplied from Godda will significantly improve the situation in the neighbouring country as it will replace expensive power generated from liquid fuel, bringing down the average cost of power purchased, it stated.

"The Godda Power Plant is a strategic asset in India-Bangladesh's long-standing relationship," said S B Khyalia, CEO of Adani Power, in the statement.