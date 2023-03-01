 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Adani group denies report of securing $3 billion from sovereign wealth fund

Moneycontrol News
Mar 01, 2023 / 09:34 PM IST

The Reuters report, which said that Adani has secured a $3 billion loan, further reported citing sources that the credit line from the sovereign wealth fund could be increased to $5 billion.

The logo of the Adani group is seen on the facade of its Corporate House on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India (Image: Reuters)

The Adani group on March 1 denied a report which claimed that the embattled Indian conglomerate has secured a $3 billion loan from a sovereign wealth fund.

The denial came hours after news agency Reuters reported that it has learnt from Adani group sources that a $3 billion loan has been secured by the company from a Middle East-based sovereign wealth fund.

While an official statement was awaited, Bloomberg reported that the company has clarified it, saying that the Reuters report is not true.

The BSE had also sought a clarification from the Adani group in response to the news report.