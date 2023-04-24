 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Adani Group begins $130 million debt buyback, first since Hindenburg report

PTI
Apr 24, 2023 / 12:40 PM IST

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) on Monday started the first debt buyback programme since billionaire Gautam Adani's conglomerate was targeted by a US short-seller in January.

APSEZ floated a tender to buy back as much as USD 130 million of its July 2024 bonds and similar amounts in each of the next four quarters, it said in an exchange filing, as it looks to regain investor confidence by showing that its liquidity position is comfortable.

Shares of Adani group companies pummelled after Hindenburg Research in a January 24 report accused it of accounting fraud and improper use of offshore tax havens for stock manipulation.

The group has denied all allegations.