Adani appoints former Israel envoy Ron Malka as executive chairman of Haifa Port

Moneycontrol News
Apr 03, 2023 / 11:11 AM IST

In July 2022, Gautam Adani's firm Adani Ports won the tender for privatisation of Israel's Haifa Port along with it business local partner chemical and logistics group Gadot.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone has appointed former Israeli Ambassador to India Ron Malka as the executive chairman of Haifa Port Company.

“I'm honoured and privileged to take office today as executive chairman of the Haifa Port Company, on behalf of @AdaniOnline. The experience and expertise of Adani and Gadot, combined with the dedication of the port workers, will take Haifa Port to new heights of prosperity,” Malka confirmed in a tweet on April 2.

Malka's appointment is an indication that Adani Ports has no plans to slow down its investment in Haifa port at a time when the group's shares have been on a slump. Following allegations of fraud by Hindenburg Research, the Adani Group had acquired the strategic Israeli port of Haifa for $1.2 billion.

