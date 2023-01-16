 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

64% of startup employees ready to move to 'stable' job: Report

Moneycontrol News
Jan 16, 2023 / 06:21 PM IST

About half of these employees cited job security as a concern. Other key reasons were the absence of a work-life balance and a chance to earn more.

With startups facing turbulent times, attrition continued to be a major hurdle for them. (Illustration by Suneesh Kalarickal)

Indian startups cut hiring by 44 percent in the fourth quarter of 2022 from levels in the first quarter of last year, a survey showed.

The decline was sharper in senior leadership hiring, which dropped 82 percent in the same period, according to a report on ‘Latest Employment Trends in Start-ups’ by CIEL Works, the research and analysis wing of HR firm CIEL.

The study found that 64 percent of startup employees were willing to move to a “stable” job. Of them, 47 percent cited job security as a concern, followed by the absence of work-life balance (27 percent) and better pay (26 percent).

The report is based on an analysis of 60,704 employees working in 60 startups in India. The data was collected using job portals.

ALSO READ | With ESG gaining focus, professionals can command a premium

With startups facing turbulent times, attrition continued to be a major hurdle for them. Although attrition rates are high, the average median tenure in startups increased to 1.9 years vis-a-vis 1.7 years about six months ago. Average tenures in other sectors are much longer – ITES (5.8 years), FMCG (4.1 years) and MSME manufacturing (3.6 years).