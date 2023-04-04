 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
60 percent growth in service sectors in 2 years: Piyush Goyal

Pallavi Singhal
Apr 04, 2023 / 01:57 PM IST

The total export of services from India in 2020-21 was $ 206 billion, which reached the targeted $ 250 billion in 2021-22 and is expected to reach $ 325 billion in 2022-23.

Minister Piyush Goyal at launch of FTP 2023

The services sector of India has seen a growth of over 60 percent in the past two years, Minister of Commerce, Piyush Goyal has said.

“The services sector has registered a growth of over 60 percent in two years. Its trade numbers in 2021 had stood at 206 billion, which have now grown to over 320 billion,” he noted.

The services sector has registered the maximum growth in trade numbers over years. The total export of services from India in 2020-21 was $206 billion, which reached the targeted $250 billion in 2021-22 and is expected to have reached $325 billion in 2022-23. The final numbers of trade for 2022-23 are yet awaited.

