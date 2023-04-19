 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusiness

128.93 lakh domestic fliers make Jan-March a bumper quarter

Ameya Joshi
Apr 19, 2023 / 04:26 PM IST

The quarter is just short of the best ever (Q4CY19), when 381 lakh passengers caught domestic flights. This comes in the wake of multiple challenges faced by airlines, including the grounding of planes.

IndiGo, the country’s largest carrier by fleet size and domestic market share, continued its lead over others, closing the quarter with a market share of 55.7 percent in Q1CY23.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) released, the domestic traffic volumes in the month of March, on April 19. The country saw 128.93 lakh air passengers take to the skies last month. In Q1 CY23, 375.04 lakh passengers took domestic flights, making it the best Q1 ever.

This comes in the wake of multiple challenges faced by airlines, including a shortage of planes due to grounding, which primarily affected IndiGo and Go FIRST. All the A320neo planes of Go FIRST are powered by Pratt & Whitney engines, as are some of IndiGo’s.

March, though, was yet another month when IndiGo had over half the market and no other airline could manage even 10 percent.

IndiGo leading the party; Vistara & Air India fight it out